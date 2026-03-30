Joel Embiid headshot

Joel Embiid Injury: Adds 26 points despite illness

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 30, 2026

Embiid stated after Monday's 119-109 loss to the Heat that he's dealing with an illness, Ky Carlin of USA Today reports. He finished with 26 points (10-25 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 4-5 FT), seven rebounds, three assists and one block in 34 minutes.

Embiid didn't look quite himself during Monday's clash, and he disclosed to reporters after the game that he's feeling under the weather. He'll have Tuesday off to rest before Philly's next matchup Wednesday in Washington. Embiid can be considered day-to-day until further notice.

Joel Embiid
Philadelphia 76ers
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Joel Embiid See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Joel Embiid See More
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Lineup Plays and Strategy for Saturday, March 28
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Lineup Plays and Strategy for Saturday, March 28
Author Image
Juan Carlos Blanco
2 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, March 25
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, March 25
Author Image
Joe Mayo
5 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Lineup Strategy for Wednesday, March 25
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Lineup Strategy for Wednesday, March 25
Author Image
Jeff Edgerton
5 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Monday, March 23
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Monday, March 23
Author Image
Joe Mayo
7 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Lineup Strategy for Monday, March 23
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Lineup Strategy for Monday, March 23
Author Image
Jeff Edgerton
7 days ago