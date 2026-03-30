Joel Embiid Injury: Adds 26 points despite illness
Embiid stated after Monday's 119-109 loss to the Heat that he's dealing with an illness, Ky Carlin of USA Today reports. He finished with 26 points (10-25 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 4-5 FT), seven rebounds, three assists and one block in 34 minutes.
Embiid didn't look quite himself during Monday's clash, and he disclosed to reporters after the game that he's feeling under the weather. He'll have Tuesday off to rest before Philly's next matchup Wednesday in Washington. Embiid can be considered day-to-day until further notice.
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