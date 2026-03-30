Joel Embiid headshot

Joel Embiid Injury: Adds 26 points in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 31, 2026 at 2:12pm

Embiid said after Monday's 119-109 loss to the Heat that he played through an illness, Ky Carlin of USA Today reports. He finished with 26 points (10-25 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 4-5 FT), seven rebounds, three assists and one block in 34 minutes.

Embiid didn't look quite himself during Monday's game and acknowledged afterward that he was feeling under the weather. He'll have Tuesday off to rest before Philadelphia's next game Wednesday in Washington. Embiid can be considered day-to-day until further notice.

Joel Embiid
Philadelphia 76ers
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Joel Embiid See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Joel Embiid See More
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Monday, March 30
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Monday, March 30
Author Image
Joe Mayo
Yesterday
NBA Expansion Draft Team Exposure Index: Which Franchises Have the Most to Lose in 2028?
NBA
NBA Expansion Draft Team Exposure Index: Which Franchises Have the Most to Lose in 2028?
Author Image
RotoWire Staff
Yesterday
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Lineup Strategy for Monday, March 30
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Lineup Strategy for Monday, March 30
Author Image
Jeff Edgerton
Yesterday
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Lineup Plays and Strategy for Saturday, March 28
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Lineup Plays and Strategy for Saturday, March 28
Author Image
Juan Carlos Blanco
3 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, March 25
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, March 25
Author Image
Joe Mayo
6 days ago