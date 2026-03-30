Joel Embiid Injury: Adds 26 points in win
Embiid said after Monday's 119-109 loss to the Heat that he played through an illness, Ky Carlin of USA Today reports. He finished with 26 points (10-25 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 4-5 FT), seven rebounds, three assists and one block in 34 minutes.
Embiid didn't look quite himself during Monday's game and acknowledged afterward that he was feeling under the weather. He'll have Tuesday off to rest before Philadelphia's next game Wednesday in Washington. Embiid can be considered day-to-day until further notice.
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