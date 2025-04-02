Joel Embiid Injury: Another knee surgery on tap

Embiid is scheduled to undergo arthroscopic surgery on his left knee next week, Shams Charania of ESPN reports.

After being ruled out for the rest of the season in late February, Embiid met with team doctors to decide on a treatment plan for his lingering left knee injury. Following several weeks of consultations and tests, surgery was determined to be the best course of action. According to Charania, Embiid will be re-evaluated six weeks after the procedure, his second surgery on the knee over the past 14 months. While he's expected to make a full recovery, Embiid won't have any assurances of being ready to go for the start of the 2025-26 season. Embiid appeared in just 19 games this season and averaged 23.8 points, 8.2 rebounds, 4.5 assists and 0.9 blocks over 30.2 minutes per game, and his 44.4 percent mark from the field was the lowest of his nine-year NBA career.