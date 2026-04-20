Joel Embiid Injury: Begins next phase of rehab
Embiid (abdomen) started his strength and conditioning program post-appendectomy Monday, Noah Levick of NBC Sports Philadelphia reports.
Embiid underwent a successful appendectomy back on April 10, and while he remains without a timetable, he appears to be trending in the right direction. Adem Bona started Game 1 against Boston, but he was ineffective for the most part in his 14 minutes.
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