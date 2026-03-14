Joel Embiid Injury: Continues to progress

Embiid (oblique) returned to basketball activities Friday, but it's still unclear when he'll be able to suit up again, Adam Aaronson of PhillyVoice.com reports.

Per Aaronson, Nurse said he doesn't "want to anticipate anything" regarding Embiid's return timeline, but the coach didn't rule out the superstar big man suiting up during Philadelphia's upcoming three-game road trip, which starts Tuesday in Denver and ends Saturday in Utah. Embiid has already missed seven consecutive contests, and given Nurse's comments, it sounds like he'll miss at least the next two home games. With Andre Drummond and Adem Bona day-to-day with back issues, Dominick Barlow and Trendon Watford are candidates for increased roles moving forward.