Joel Embiid headshot

Joel Embiid Injury: Dealing with shin injury

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 18, 2026

Embiid has been ruled out for Thursday's game against the Hawks due to right knee and shin injuries, Tim Bontemps of ESPN.com reports.

Embiid was held out of the 76ers' final two games before the All-Star break due to right knee injury management. However, a shin issue cropped up during his rehab, so Embiid will be held out Thursday's contest with the hopes that he'll be available to return against the Pelicans on Saturday. Adem Bona and Andre Drummond will continue to operate in elevated roles in Embiid's absence.

Joel Embiid
Philadelphia 76ers
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Joel Embiid See More
