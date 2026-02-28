Joel Embiid Injury: Dealing with side soreness
Embiid did not participate in Saturday morning's practice due to right side soreness, Austin Krell of OnPattison.com reports.
Embiid felt the issue crop up after Thursday's 124-117 win over the Heat, when he logged 26 points, 11 rebounds, four assists and one steal over 31 minutes. Per Ky Carlin of USA Today, Embiid will consult with team doctors Saturday, and the injury report should provide more clarity on the 2023-24 MVP's status ahead of Sunday's Atlantic division road tilt against the Celtics. Andre Drummond and Adem Bona would take on larger roles if Embiid is not cleared to play Sunday.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Joel Embiid See More
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Thursday, February 262 days ago
-
FanDuel NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Thursday, February 262 days ago
-
FanDuel NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Lineup Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, February 244 days ago
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Lineup Strategy for Tuesday, February 244 days ago
-
NBA Start/Sit
Week 18 Fantasy Basketball Start/Sit: Key Injury Updates, Sleeper Picks5 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Joel Embiid See More