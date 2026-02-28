Joel Embiid headshot

Joel Embiid Injury: Dealing with side soreness

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on February 28, 2026 at 9:29am

Embiid did not participate in Saturday morning's practice due to right side soreness, Austin Krell of OnPattison.com reports.

Embiid felt the issue crop up after Thursday's 124-117 win over the Heat, when he logged 26 points, 11 rebounds, four assists and one steal over 31 minutes. Per Ky Carlin of USA Today, Embiid will consult with team doctors Saturday, and the injury report should provide more clarity on the 2023-24 MVP's status ahead of Sunday's Atlantic division road tilt against the Celtics. Andre Drummond and Adem Bona would take on larger roles if Embiid is not cleared to play Sunday.

Joel Embiid
Philadelphia 76ers
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Joel Embiid See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Joel Embiid See More
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Thursday, February 26
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Thursday, February 26
Author Image
Joe Mayo
2 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Thursday, February 26
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Thursday, February 26
Author Image
Juan Carlos Blanco
2 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Lineup Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, February 24
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Lineup Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, February 24
Author Image
Juan Carlos Blanco
4 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Lineup Strategy for Tuesday, February 24
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Lineup Strategy for Tuesday, February 24
Author Image
Jeff Edgerton
4 days ago
Week 18 Fantasy Basketball Start/Sit: Key Injury Updates, Sleeper Picks
NBA
Week 18 Fantasy Basketball Start/Sit: Key Injury Updates, Sleeper Picks
Author Image
Juan Carlos Blanco
5 days ago