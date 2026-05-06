Joel Embiid headshot

Joel Embiid Injury: Deemed day-to-day

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 6, 2026

Head coach Nick Nurse said Wednesday that Embiid will be day-to-day going forward with his ankle and hip injuries, per Tim Bontemps of ESPN.com.

Embiid is out for Game 2 of the Eastern Conference Semifinals against the Knicks on Wednesday, but it sounds like he has a chance to return when the series shifts to Philadelphia on Friday for Game 3. Andre Drummond and Adem Bona are the prime candidates to start at center for the 76ers on Wednesday.

Joel Embiid
Philadelphia 76ers
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