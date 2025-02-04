Joel Embiid Injury: Dominant Tuesday, out Wednesday

Embiid tallied 29 points (10-23 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 4-9 FT), 11 rebounds, 10 assists and one steal in 36 minutes during Tuesday's 118-116 win over the Mavericks. However, the superstar center won't play in Wednesday's game versus the Heat due to left knee injury management, Austin Krell of OnPattison.com reports.

Embiid returned to action Tuesday after missing Philadelphia's previous 15 outings due to his knee injury. While coach Nick Nurse said he would only play around 30 minutes, the former MVP logged a season-high 36 minutes in the narrow victory. Embiid's season-high 11 assists also helped him record his first triple-double of the year. However, Embiid will sit out the second leg of the 76ers' back-to-back Wednesday.