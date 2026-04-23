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Joel Embiid Injury: Doubtful for Game 3

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 23, 2026

Embiid (abdomen) is doubtful for Game 3 against the Celtics on Friday, Kyle Neubeck of AllPHLY.com reports.

This is yet another small victory for Embiid, who was ruled out well ahead of both Game 1 and Game 2. While he's unlikely to step onto the court for Game 3, the big man has recently been given clearance to practice in a limited fashion, indicating that he's currently ramping up his basketball activities. Adem Bona has started the first two games of the series and figures to do so again Friday night.

Joel Embiid
Philadelphia 76ers
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