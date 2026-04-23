Joel Embiid Injury: Doubtful for Game 3
Embiid (abdomen) is doubtful for Game 3 against the Celtics on Friday, Kyle Neubeck of AllPHLY.com reports.
This is yet another small victory for Embiid, who was ruled out well ahead of both Game 1 and Game 2. While he's unlikely to step onto the court for Game 3, the big man has recently been given clearance to practice in a limited fashion, indicating that he's currently ramping up his basketball activities. Adem Bona has started the first two games of the series and figures to do so again Friday night.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Joel Embiid See More
-
FanDuel NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Lineup Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, April 212 days ago
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, April 212 days ago
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Sunday, April 194 days ago
-
FanDuel NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Playoff Plays and Strategy for Sunday, April 195 days ago
-
NBA Picks
Best NBA Bets Today: Free Picks & Player Props for Wednesday's Play-In Games8 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Joel Embiid See More