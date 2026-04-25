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Joel Embiid Injury: Doubtful for Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 25, 2026

Embiid (abdomen) is listed as doubtful for Sunday's Game 4 of the Eastern Conference first-round series against the Celtics.

Embiid participated in on-court work Saturday, though he's still expected to remain on the inactive list Sunday after undergoing an appendectomy April 10. If the star big man is ultimately ruled out, Adem Bona and Andre Drummond will likely continue splitting the center minutes.

Joel Embiid
Philadelphia 76ers
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