Joel Embiid Injury: Downgraded to doubtful

Embiid (illness) has been downgraded to doubtful for Monday's game against Miami, ESPN's Shams Charania reports.

Embiid was initially listed as questionable, but it appears that the 76ers are planning to be without their franchise player Monday. With Embiid likely to sit, Andre Drummond is a candidate to see his fantasy value increase significantly, while players such as Jared McCain, Kelly Oubre and Guerschon Yabusele could see increased roles as well.