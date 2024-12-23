Joel Embiid Injury: Ejected Monday

Embiid was ejected with 2:59 remaining in the second quarter of Monday's game against the Spurs, Derek Bodner of AllPHLY.com reports. He'll finish the game with nine points (2-8 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 4-4 FT), three rebounds, two steals and one assist across 14 minutes.

Embiid picked up an offensive foul and was tossed after receiving a double technical foul for arguing the call. Andre Drummond and Guerschon Yabusele should pick up the slack in the frontcourt the rest of the way.