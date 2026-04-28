Joel Embiid Injury: Exits to locker room Tuesday
Embiid exited to the locker room in the third quarter of Tuesday's Game 5 of the Eastern Conference first-round series against Boston due to an apparent left knee injury, Justin Turpin of WEEI.com reports.
Embiid exited to the locker room with 4:35 remaining in the third quarter after appearing to bump knees with Jaylen Brown. If Embiid is unable to return, Andre Drummond will likely help pick up the slack the rest of the way.
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