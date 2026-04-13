Joel Embiid headshot

Joel Embiid Injury: Expected to miss Play-In Tournament

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 13, 2026

Shams Charania reported Monday on ESPN's NBA Today that Embiid (abdomen) isn't expected to be available for the Play-In Tournament.

This isn't an unexpected update from the Sixers after Embiid underwent a successful appendectomy on Thursday. Charania notes that Embiid is in the early stages of his recovery from surgery, which will need to be followed up with a separate physical rehab before he's cleared for game action. Philly is scheduled to face Orlando on Wednesday, and would play again Friday only if failing to defeat the Magic. Adem Bona and Andre Drummond will be asked to hold down the fort at center until Embiid returns.

Joel Embiid
Philadelphia 76ers
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