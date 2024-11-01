Joel Embiid Injury: Fully practices, still out Saturday

Embiid (knee) was a full participant in Friday's five-on-scrimmage but won't play in Saturday's game versus the Grizzlies, Adam Aaronson of PhillyVoice.com reports.

Embiid has yet to play this season while dealing with a left knee injury. While the superstar center's return to practice is a good sign that he can suit up in the near future, his next chance to do so will be Monday's matchup with Phoenix. In Embiid's absence, Andre Drummond should continue to start.