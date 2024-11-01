Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Subscribe Now
Joel Embiid headshot

Joel Embiid Injury: Fully practices, still out Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 1, 2024

Embiid (knee) was a full participant in Friday's five-on-scrimmage but won't play in Saturday's game versus the Grizzlies, Adam Aaronson of PhillyVoice.com reports.

Embiid has yet to play this season while dealing with a left knee injury. While the superstar center's return to practice is a good sign that he can suit up in the near future, his next chance to do so will be Monday's matchup with Phoenix. In Embiid's absence, Andre Drummond should continue to start.

Joel Embiid
Philadelphia 76ers
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now