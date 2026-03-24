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Joel Embiid Injury: Game-time call for Wednesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 24, 2026

Embiid (oblique) is questionable for Wednesday's game against the Bulls.

Embiid hasn't taken the court since Feb. 26 after picking up a right oblique strain. However, he's been back on the court recently to get work in and was scheduled to complete a more intensive workout Tuesday, per Austin Krell of OnPattison.com, so it appears he's getting closer to a return. The team should have an update on his status for Wednesday closer to game time.

Joel Embiid
Philadelphia 76ers
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