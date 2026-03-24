Joel Embiid Injury: Game-time call for Wednesday
Embiid (oblique) is questionable for Wednesday's game against the Bulls.
Embiid hasn't taken the court since Feb. 26 after picking up a right oblique strain. However, he's been back on the court recently to get work in and was scheduled to complete a more intensive workout Tuesday, per Austin Krell of OnPattison.com, so it appears he's getting closer to a return. The team should have an update on his status for Wednesday closer to game time.
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