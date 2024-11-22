Joel Embiid Injury: Game-time call Friday
Embiid (knee), who is questionable for Friday's game against the Nets, will go through warmups before a determination is made on his status, Tim Bontemps of ESPN.com reports.
Embiid is a game-time decision while navigating left knee injury management. The 76ers will take a look at the big man during warmups and likely make a decision near tipoff at 7:00 p.m. ET. The superstar didn't participate in the club's morning shootaround Friday after aggravating his knee injury in Wednesday's loss to the Grizzlies.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now