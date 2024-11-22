Fantasy Basketball
Joel Embiid headshot

Joel Embiid Injury: Game-time call Friday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 22, 2024

Embiid (knee), who is questionable for Friday's game against the Nets, will go through warmups before a determination is made on his status, Tim Bontemps of ESPN.com reports.

Embiid is a game-time decision while navigating left knee injury management. The 76ers will take a look at the big man during warmups and likely make a decision near tipoff at 7:00 p.m. ET. The superstar didn't participate in the club's morning shootaround Friday after aggravating his knee injury in Wednesday's loss to the Grizzlies.

Joel Embiid
Philadelphia 76ers
