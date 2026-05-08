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Joel Embiid Injury: Going through warmups

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on May 8, 2026 at 3:30pm

Embiid (ankle) was spotted going through warmups ahead of Friday's Game 3 of the Eastern Conference Semifinals against the Knicks, Paul Hudrick of Liberty Ballers reports.

Embiid is still listed as questionable. However, his presence during warmups is an encouraging sign regarding his availability for Game 3. If Embiid suffers a setback and can't get on the floor, Andre Drummond and Adem Bona would likely continue to share time in the middle.

Joel Embiid
Philadelphia 76ers
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