Joel Embiid headshot

Joel Embiid Injury: Has oblique strain, out three games

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 28, 2026

Embiid will be sidelined for the 76ers' next three games due to a right oblique strain, Tony Jones of The Athletic reports.

Embiid reported soreness on his right side following the 76ers' win over the Heat on Thursday, and further tests have revealed that the former MVP is dealing with an oblique strain. The injury is severe enough to sideline Embiid for at least the next three games, which makes March 7 against the Hawks his next first opportunity to return. In Embiid's absence, Andre Drummond should serve as the Sixers' starting center while Adem Bona elevates to backup duties.

Joel Embiid
Philadelphia 76ers
