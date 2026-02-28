Joel Embiid Injury: Has oblique strain, out three games
Embiid will be sidelined for the 76ers' next three games due to a right oblique strain, Tony Jones of The Athletic reports.
Embiid reported soreness on his right side following the 76ers' win over the Heat on Thursday, and further tests have revealed that the former MVP is dealing with an oblique strain. The injury is severe enough to sideline Embiid for at least the next three games, which makes March 7 against the Hawks his next first opportunity to return. In Embiid's absence, Andre Drummond should serve as the Sixers' starting center while Adem Bona elevates to backup duties.
