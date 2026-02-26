Joel Embiid Injury: Heads to locker room
Embiid went to the locker room during the second quarter of Thursday's game against the Heat due to an apparent rib injury, Dave Uram of KYW Newsradio reports.
Embiid looked to take a knee to the ribs while attacking the basket and was in obvious pain well after the contact. He can be considered questionable to return until the team provides an update on his status.
