Joel Embiid headshot

Joel Embiid Injury: Heads to locker room Friday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on December 13, 2024 at 5:13pm

Embiid headed to the locker room just before the end of the second quarter during Friday's game against the Pacers, Derek Bodner of AllPHLY.com reports.

Embiid got hit in the face going for a defensive rebound late in the second quarter and looked to be in pain, as he headed to the locker room with a towel over his head just before the end of the first half. If he doesn't return for the second half, then Andre Drummond would be in line to see more minutes at center.

Joel Embiid
Philadelphia 76ers
