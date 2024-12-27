Fantasy Basketball
Joel Embiid headshot

Joel Embiid Injury: Iffy against Utah

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on December 27, 2024 at 1:58pm

Embiid is listed as questionable for Saturday's game versus the Jazz due to a left foot sprain and right sinus fracture.

After suiting up in each of Philadelphia's last two outings, Embiid is now in danger of missing Saturday's contest. If Embiid is ultimately downgraded to out against Utah, Andre Drummond (toe) and Guerschon Yabusele are candidates to receive increased playing time.

Joel Embiid
Philadelphia 76ers
More Stats & News
