Joel Embiid Injury: Iffy against Utah
Embiid is listed as questionable for Saturday's game versus the Jazz due to a left foot sprain and right sinus fracture.
After suiting up in each of Philadelphia's last two outings, Embiid is now in danger of missing Saturday's contest. If Embiid is ultimately downgraded to out against Utah, Andre Drummond (toe) and Guerschon Yabusele are candidates to receive increased playing time.
