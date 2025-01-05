Fantasy Basketball
Joel Embiid Injury: Iffy for Monday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on January 5, 2025

Embiid (foot/nose) is questionable for Monday's game against the Suns.

After missing the first half of a back-to-back set on New Year's Day, Embiid appeared in two straight games and notched at least 28 points and 12 rebounds in both contests. Monday's contest isn't part of a back-to-back set, so it's safe to assume the superstar big man will be available against Phoenix, despite the questionable tag.

