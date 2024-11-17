Joel Embiid Injury: Iffy for Monday vs. Heat
Embiid (illness) is listed as questionable for Monday's matchup against the Heat.
Embiid has been a mainstay on the injury report and could miss yet another game due to an illness. While the big man's status is concerning for Monday's game, he's not listed with a knee injury anymore which is a positive sign of his progression. If the 2023 NBA MVP is ruled out, Guerschon Yabusele and Andre Drummond are candidates for an increased role.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now