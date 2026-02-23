Joel Embiid headshot

Joel Embiid Injury: Iffy for Tuesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 23, 2026

Embiid (knee/shin) is questionable for Tuesday's game against Indiana.

Embiid has missed five straight games while handling right knee injury management and right shin soreness, so a questionable tag represents a positive step compared to being immediately ruled out for a sixth consecutive contest. If he's unable to suit up Tuesday, Andre Drummond and Adem Bona would be in line to handle the bulk of the minutes at center for Philadelphia.

Joel Embiid
Philadelphia 76ers
