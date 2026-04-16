Joel Embiid Injury: Likely to miss start of playoffs
ESPN's Shams Charania reported Thursday on NBA Today that Embiid (abdomen) isn't expected to be available for the start of the playoffs.
Embiid is only one week removed from undergoing a successful appendectomy, so it's not overly surprising that the superstar big man is still recovering. The 76ers begin their first-round postseason series against the Celtics in Boston on Sunday, and they're likely bracing for Embiid to miss at least Game 1 and Game 2. Philadelphia figures to continue to take a hot-hand approach between Andre Drummond and Adem Bona at center in the interim.
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