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Joel Embiid Injury: Likely to play Game 4

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 9, 2026

Embiid (hip) is listed as probable for Sunday's Game 4 against the Knicks.

Embiid was unable to play in Game 2 due to an ankle injury. He returned for Game 3 on Friday and played 35 minutes in a 108-94 loss, and while he's now dealing with a hip issue, the injury doesn't appear to be severe enough for him to miss Sunday's do-or-die contest. Embiid has averaged 24.0 points, 7.7 rebounds, 5.7 assists and 1.0 blocks over 34.3 minutes per game across six postseason contests.

Joel Embiid
Philadelphia 76ers
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