Joel Embiid Injury: Likely to play in Game 4
Embiid (hip) is listed as probable for Sunday's Game 4 of the Eastern Conference Semifinals against the Knicks.
Embiid was unable to play in Game 2 due to an ankle injury. He returned for Game 3 on Friday and played 35 minutes in a 108-94 loss, and while he's now dealing with a hip issue, the injury doesn't appear to be severe enough for him to miss Sunday's do-or-die contest. Embiid has averaged 24.0 points, 7.7 rebounds, 5.7 assists and 1.0 blocks over 34.3 minutes per game across six postseason contests.
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