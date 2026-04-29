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Joel Embiid Injury: Likely to play in Game 6

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 29, 2026

Embiid (abdomen) is listed as probable for Thursday's Game 6 of the Eastern Conference first-round series against Boston.

Embiid underwent an appendectomy earlier in the month and continues to pop up on the injury report after returning to action in Sunday's Game 4 loss. However, the star big man is likely to suit up in Thursday's win-or-go-home matchup. Over two first-round appearances, he has averaged 29.5 points, 7.0 rebounds, 7.0 assists and 1.0 blocks in 36.5 minutes per contest.

Joel Embiid
Philadelphia 76ers
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