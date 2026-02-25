Joel Embiid headshot

Joel Embiid Injury: Likely to play Thursday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on February 25, 2026 at 3:07pm

Embiid is listed as probable for Thursday's game against the Heat due to right knee injury management and right shin soreness, Adam Aaronson of PhillyVoice.com reports.

Embiid has been tending to knee and shin injuries, issues that caused him to miss five consecutive games before playing 26 minutes against the Pacers on Tuesday. While he's not fully recovered, the veteran center is expected to play through the injury Thursday. Embiid logged 27 points, six rebounds and five assists against Indiana.

Joel Embiid
Philadelphia 76ers
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Joel Embiid See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Joel Embiid See More
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Lineup Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, February 24
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Lineup Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, February 24
Author Image
Juan Carlos Blanco
Yesterday
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Lineup Strategy for Tuesday, February 24
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Lineup Strategy for Tuesday, February 24
Author Image
Jeff Edgerton
Yesterday
Week 18 Fantasy Basketball Start/Sit: Key Injury Updates, Sleeper Picks
NBA
Week 18 Fantasy Basketball Start/Sit: Key Injury Updates, Sleeper Picks
Author Image
Juan Carlos Blanco
2 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Lineup Strategy for Sunday, February 22
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Lineup Strategy for Sunday, February 22
Author Image
Jeff Edgerton
3 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Sunday, February 22
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Sunday, February 22
Author Image
Joel Bartilotta
3 days ago