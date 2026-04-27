Joel Embiid Injury: Listed probable for Game 5
Embiid (abdomen) is probable for Game 5 of the first round of the Eastern Conference playoffs against Boston on Tuesday, Adam Aaronson of PhillyVoice.com reports.
Embiid put together a strong final line in his return for Game 4, and the fact that he's being considered probable for Tuesday's matchup is presumably a sign he managed to avoid any type of setback. The Sixers should have the final word on his availability for Game 5 closer to tipoff.
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