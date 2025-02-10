Joel Embiid Injury: Listed questionable for Tuesday

Embiid (injury management) is questionable for Tuesday's game against Toronto.

Tuesday's game is the first leg of a back-to-back set, so it's widely expected that Embiid will play in one game at most -- the 76ers will travel to Brooklyn on Wednesday for their last game before the All-Star break. If Embiid sits out Tuesday, Andre Drummond and Guerschon Yabusele could benefit from a fantasy perspective.