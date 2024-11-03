Joel Embiid Injury: NBA investigation underway

The NBA is investigating an altercation between Embiid (knee) and Philadelphia Inquirer columnist Marcus Hayes following Saturday's 124-107 loss to the Grizzlies, ESPN.com reports.

Embiid confronted Hayes as reporters entered the locker room, and after raising his voice, Embiid appeared to shove Hayes before security stepped in. The incident stems from a recent column Hayes wrote, in which he mentions Embiid's son and late brother before questioning the MVP's professionalism and effort to stay in shape. "We take the situation very seriously and are investigating, and have already spoken to the NBA," Sixers president of basketball operations Daryl Morey said in a statement. Embiid has missed the 76ers' first five games of the season with left knee injury management, but he was a full practice participant Friday and appears to be on the cusp of making his 2024-25 debut.