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Joel Embiid Injury: Needs surgery for appendicitis

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 9, 2026

The 76ers announced Thursday that Embiid has been diagnosed with appendicitis and needs to undergo surgery.

Embiid was ruled out with an illness ahead of Thursday's game against Houston, but now he's been diagnosed with more than just a minor ailment. It's unclear how much time the star big man will need to miss, though more information about his timeline for a return to the court should come to light once the procedure is completed. With Embiid's status up in the air, Adem Bona and Andre Drummond will hold down the fort at center in the meantime.

Joel Embiid
Philadelphia 76ers
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