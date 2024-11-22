Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Subscribe Now
Joel Embiid headshot

Joel Embiid Injury: Not active for shootaround Friday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on November 22, 2024 at 8:26am

Embiid (knee), who is questionable for Friday's game against the Nets, was present at the 76ers' morning shootaround but did not participate, Tim Bontemps of ESPN.com reports.

Embiid not going through shootaround bodes poorly for his chances of playing Friday. The big man appeared to aggravate his knee injury in Wednesday's loss to the Grizzlies, during which he posted 35 points (10-21 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 14-14 FT), 11 rebounds, two assists, a steal and a block across 35 minutes. If Embiid is sidelined, Andre Drummond and Guerschon Yabusele are candidates for an uptick in playing time.

Joel Embiid
Philadelphia 76ers
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now