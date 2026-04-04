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Joel Embiid Injury: Not playing Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 4, 2026 at 11:07pm

Embiid (oblique) won't play in Saturday's game against Detroit, Adam Aaronson of PhillyVoice.com reports.

Embiid had a 19-point, 13-rebound double-double with seven assists and three blocks across 34 minutes in Friday's 115-103 win over the Timberwolves. However, as expected, he won't play Saturday versus the Pistons, the second game of a back-to-back. Without Embiid, Adem Bona is the favorite to re-enter the starting lineup, with Andre Drummond likely to see minutes behind him from the bench.

Joel Embiid
Philadelphia 76ers
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