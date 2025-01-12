Joel Embiid Injury: Not playing Sunday

Embiid (foot) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Magic, Keith Pompey of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.

Despite being tagged as day-to-day due to a left foot sprain, Embiid will miss his fourth straight game Sunday, and his next opportunity to play will be Tuesday against the Thunder. Guerschon Yabusele should remain in the 76ers' starting lineup for a fifth straight game due to Embiid and Andre Drummond (toe) both being out.