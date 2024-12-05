Fantasy Basketball
Joel Embiid headshot

Joel Embiid Injury: Not ready to play Friday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on December 5, 2024 at 2:25pm

Embiid (knee) has been ruled out for Friday's game against the Magic.

Embiid appears to be moving closer to a return, but he'll sit out a seventh straight contest Friday while he gets more time to recover from a left knee injury. With Adem Bona (knee) also ruled out and Andre Drummond (ankle) listed questionable, the 76ers will be thin at center if Drummond can't play. Guerschon Yabusele will presumably pick up another start Friday in place of Embiid, whose next opportunity to play will come Sunday in Chicago.

Joel Embiid
Philadelphia 76ers
More Stats & News
