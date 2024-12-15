Joel Embiid Injury: Officially out Monday

Embiid has been ruled out for Monday's game against the Hornets due to a right sinus fracture.

Embiid was diagnosed with a sinus fracture after leaving Friday's loss to the Pacers, but at first, the 76ers didn't want to rule the big man out for Monday's contest. Given his injury history, it's certainly possible Embiid will miss additional contests, but for now, he's being treated as day-to-day. His next chance to suit up will come Friday during a rematch against the Hornets, while Andre Drummond and Guerschon Yabusele are candidates for increased roles in Embiid's absence.