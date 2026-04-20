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Joel Embiid Injury: Officially ruled out for Game 2

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 20, 2026

Embiid (abdomen) has been ruled out for Game 2 against Boston on Tuesday.

Embiid began a strength and conditioning program Monday after undergoing a successful appendectomy April 10, though he will remain unavailable for Game 2, as expected. It remains unclear whether the big man will be available at any point in the series against Boston, with Philadelphia leaning on Adem Bona and Andre Drummond in his absence.

Joel Embiid
Philadelphia 76ers
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