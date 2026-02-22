Joel Embiid Injury: Out again Sunday
Embiid (knee/shin) will remain on the inactive list for Sunday's game in Minnesota.
This will be Embiid's fifth consecutive game on the sidelines, and given there haven't been any reports of Embiid practicing, he should be considered highly questionable for Tuesday's game in Indiana. Adem Bona, Andre Drummond and Dominick Barlow will help pick up the slack with Embiid unavailable.
