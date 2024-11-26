Joel Embiid Injury: Out again Wednesday

Embiid (knee) will not play Wednesday against the Rockets, ESPN's Shams Charania reports.

Embiid did not participate in Tuesday's practice and will miss his third game in a row Wednesday. Philadelphia's franchise center has appeared in just four games this season and the 76ers continue to tread very carefully with his left knee. Embiid's next chance to play will be Saturday against Detroit, and in the meantime, Andre Drummond and Guerschon Yabusele will likely hold down the fort.