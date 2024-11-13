Joel Embiid Injury: Out for second leg of back-to-back

Embiid won't play Wednesday against the Cavaliers due to left knee injury management, Shams Charania of ESPN reports.

As expected, Embiid will be held out of the second leg of a back-to-back set after he made his season debut in Tuesday's 111-99 loss to the Knicks following a six-game absence due to the left knee injury followed by a three-game suspension. President of basketball operations Daryl Morey had suggested prior to the start of the season that Embiid will play only one game of back-to-back sets for the foreseeable future. The 76ers are also holding out Paul George (knee) for rest Wednesday, so players such as Kelly Oubre, Jared McCain and Andre Drummond could dominate the usage for Philadelphia. Embiid should be back in action Friday in Orlando and will likely have his playing-time restriction loosened a bit after he logged 26 minutes Tuesday.