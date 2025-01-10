Joel Embiid Injury: Out Friday, still day-to-day

Philadelphia head coach Nick Nurse said that while Embiid (foot) will remain out for Friday's game against the Pelicans, the center remains day-to-day and could be available to play in the 76ers' next game Sunday in Orlando, Noah Levick of NBC Sports Philadelphia reports.

Embiid will miss his third consecutive game Friday and 23rd overall this season, but Nurse is downplaying the organization's concern about the big man's sprained left foot. While the 76ers hope to have Embiid back for Sunday's contest, he may need to practice Saturday in order to make that a reality.