Joel Embiid Injury: Out two more games

Embiid (knee) will remain out for the 76ers' next two games Tuesday against the Lakers and Wednesday against the Kings, Kyle Neubeck of AllPHLY.com reports.

According to Neubeck, the 76ers have said that Embiid's left knee has "responded well to treatment," and he was able to go through a partial practice Monday. The 76ers will continue to take a cautious approach with Embiid, who should be viewed as questionable heading into Friday's home game versus Denver.