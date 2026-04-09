Joel Embiid Injury: Out with illness
Embiid (illness) won't play in Thursday's game against Houston, per Adam Aaronson of PhillyVoice.com.
After not being on the initial injury report, Embiid presumably woke up under the weather Thursday and is scratched from the lineup. Adem Bona and Andre Drummond figure to split the center minutes evenly against the Rockets.
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