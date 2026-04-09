Joel Embiid headshot

Joel Embiid Injury: Out with illness

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 9, 2026

Embiid (illness) won't play in Thursday's game against Houston, per Adam Aaronson of PhillyVoice.com.

After not being on the initial injury report, Embiid presumably woke up under the weather Thursday and is scratched from the lineup. Adem Bona and Andre Drummond figure to split the center minutes evenly against the Rockets.

Joel Embiid
Philadelphia 76ers
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Joel Embiid See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Joel Embiid See More
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Lineup Strategy for Monday, April 6
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Lineup Strategy for Monday, April 6
Author Image
Jeff Edgerton
3 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Saturday, April 4
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Saturday, April 4
Author Image
Dan Bruno
5 days ago
Best NBA Bets Today: Free Picks & Player Props for Saturday, April 4
NBA
Best NBA Bets Today: Free Picks & Player Props for Saturday, April 4
Author Image
Juan Pablo Aravena
5 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Lineup Plays and Strategy for Friday, April 3
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Lineup Plays and Strategy for Friday, April 3
Author Image
Juan Carlos Blanco
6 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, April 1
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, April 1
Author Image
Joe Mayo
8 days ago