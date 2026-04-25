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Joel Embiid Injury: Participating in on-court work

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 25, 2026

Head coach Nick Nurse said Saturday that Embiid is participating in on-court work and will be evaluated after Saturday's and Sunday's shootarounds, Ky Carlin of USA Today reports.

Embiid underwent an appendectomy April 10 and hasn't played since April 6. The star big man was upgraded to doubtful before being ruled out ahead of Friday's Game 3 loss, and it appears there's a chance he will return for Game 4 on Sunday. The 76ers are expected to offer an update on his status by Saturday night, but for now, he can be considered questionable for Sunday.

Joel Embiid
Philadelphia 76ers
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