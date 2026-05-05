Joel Embiid headshot

Joel Embiid Injury: Probable for Game 2

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 5, 2026

Embiid (ankle) is probable for Game 2 of the Eastern Conference Semifinals against the Knicks on Wednesday, per Adam Aaronson of PhillyVoice.com.

Embiid is dealing with a right ankle sprain, though the issue isn't expected to be severe enough to stop him from playing Wednesday. Over five appearances during the 2026 postseason to this point, the star big man has averaged 25.2 points, 8.0 rebounds and 5.8 assists in 34.2 minutes per game.

Joel Embiid
Philadelphia 76ers
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Joel Embiid See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Joel Embiid See More
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Monday, May 4
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Monday, May 4
Author Image
Joe Mayo
Yesterday
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Monday, May 4
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Monday, May 4
Author Image
Jeff Edgerton
Yesterday
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Saturday, May 2
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Saturday, May 2
Author Image
Dan Bruno
3 days ago
Best NBA Bets Today: Free Picks & Player Props for Saturday, May 2
NBA
Best NBA Bets Today: Free Picks & Player Props for Saturday, May 2
Author Image
Juan Pablo Aravena
3 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Saturday, May 2
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Saturday, May 2
Author Image
Juan Carlos Blanco
3 days ago