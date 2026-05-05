Joel Embiid Injury: Probable for Game 2
Embiid (ankle) is probable for Game 2 of the Eastern Conference Semifinals against the Knicks on Wednesday, per Adam Aaronson of PhillyVoice.com.
Embiid is dealing with a right ankle sprain, though the issue isn't expected to be severe enough to stop him from playing Wednesday. Over five appearances during the 2026 postseason to this point, the star big man has averaged 25.2 points, 8.0 rebounds and 5.8 assists in 34.2 minutes per game.
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