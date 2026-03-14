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Joel Embiid Injury: Progressing, but timeline TBD

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 14, 2026 at 9:54am

Philadelphia head coach Nick Nurse said that Embiid (oblique) returned to basketball activities Friday, but it's still unclear when the center will be able to suit up again, Adam Aaronson of PhillyVoice.com reports.

Per Aaronson, Nurse said he doesn't "want to anticipate anything" regarding Embiid's return timeline, but the coach didn't rule out the superstar big man suiting up during Philadelphia's upcoming three-game road trip, which starts Tuesday in Denver and ends Saturday in Utah. Embiid has already missed seven consecutive contests, and given Nurse's comments, the seven-time All-Star looks poised to miss at least the next two home games. With Andre Drummond and Adem Bona day-to-day with back issues, Dominick Barlow and Trendon Watford are candidates for increased roles in the frontcourt moving forward.

Joel Embiid
Philadelphia 76ers
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